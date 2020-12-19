Pinkcoin (PINK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,364.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00465066 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.01644029 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 448,843,174 coins and its circulating supply is 423,582,738 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

