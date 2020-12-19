Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PBFS opened at $10.21 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 9.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 355,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.