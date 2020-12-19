PiplCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $16.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $288,745.00 and $16.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00741475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00174651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00368804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00118057 BTC.

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

