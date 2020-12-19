Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of PLYA opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $720.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

