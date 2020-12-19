PlayGame Hits Market Cap of $48,967.29 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $48,967.29 and approximately $26.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00137037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00765831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00171326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00380590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00077620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00122171 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

