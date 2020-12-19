Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNM. Citigroup started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

