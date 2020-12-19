Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 62.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SPX were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPX by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

