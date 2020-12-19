Polymath (POLY) One Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $36.96 million and $1.58 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00471416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.