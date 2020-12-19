Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Trading 2.9% Higher

Power REIT (NYSE:PW) traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $31.78. 11,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 41,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

About Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

