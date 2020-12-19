Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $30.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of PRDSY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.79. 1,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

