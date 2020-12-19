Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.69. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 401,078 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.