Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI) Shares Up 2.3%

Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74). Approximately 282,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 365,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The stock has a market cap of £210.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 22,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.75 ($39,164.82).

About Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

