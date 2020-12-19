Primecoin Trading Up 2.2% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $8,365.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,415,401 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

