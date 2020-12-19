Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 175,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 89,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $455.08 million and a PE ratio of -16.54.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,125,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 69,080 shares of company stock worth $243,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

