Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,491,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00.
- On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $414,645.00.
- On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $448,305.00.
- On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $479,160.00.
- On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $917,070.00.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $961,290.00.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $43.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $30,930,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.