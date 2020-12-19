Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,491,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $479,160.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $917,070.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $961,290.00.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $43.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $30,930,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

