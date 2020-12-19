ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) Trading Down 5.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 2,603,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,864,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $2,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 164.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

