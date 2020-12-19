Propy (PRO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.10 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $82,712.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00384403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.90 or 0.02414338 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

