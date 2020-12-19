ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Trading 5.6% Higher

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.33. 1,052,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 211,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 112,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

