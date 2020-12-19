Protide Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PPMD) Shares Up 6.7%

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 8,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

Protide Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPMD)

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes technologies and processes in the areas of clinical cell therapy, regenerative medicine, transfusion medicine, cell engineering, and transplantation in the United States and internationally. It offers serum reducers, cell culture and processing products, stem cell cryopreservatives, and stem cell and regenerative research products.

