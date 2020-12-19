ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 46,451 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

