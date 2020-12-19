Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

OLED opened at $240.12 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $246.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,179,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,103 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,365 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.