Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 29,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth $263,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth $753,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXO. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.37.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

