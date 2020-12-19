Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CXP opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -280.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.