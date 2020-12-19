Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $731,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $35.09 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

