PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $346.00

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $346.00, but opened at $330.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $351.50, with a volume of 118,034 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.94.

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

