Pyrk Achieves Market Cap of $302,579.95 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $302,579.95 and $20,496.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00141522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.00744927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00177072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00369696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00075459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00118730 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 14,194,158 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

Buying and Selling Pyrk

