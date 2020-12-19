Qitmeer (PMEER) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $341,699.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinBene and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $341,699.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00137749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00767617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00172215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00122797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00077530 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,123,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinEgg and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

