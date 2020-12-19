QLC Chain Hits Market Cap of $4.04 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $303,448.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance and Gate.io. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00137037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00765831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00171326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00380590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00077620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00122171 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.