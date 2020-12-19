Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $10.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of at least 9.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.08 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of DGX opened at $120.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

