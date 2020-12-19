Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of QUMU opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.46.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

