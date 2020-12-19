Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.24. 3,967,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,648,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $623.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

