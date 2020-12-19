Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.28. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 238,426,769 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £26.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.