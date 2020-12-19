Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Up 8.4%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.61 and last traded at $84.55. Approximately 1,822,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 661,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,198,384.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,844.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock worth $4,944,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,697,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

