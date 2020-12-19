Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Shares Down 5.9%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 697,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 577,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 369,339 shares during the last quarter.

Reed’s Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

