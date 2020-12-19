Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Shares Down 5.9%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 697,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 577,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).
Reed’s Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
