Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 490,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,094. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Relx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 36.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.