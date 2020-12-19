Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 490,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,094. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.25.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
