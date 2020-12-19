Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 11.8%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s stock price was up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 4,688,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,397,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $169.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,664,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

