Reviewing Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) & Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Live Current Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Live Current Media N/A 70.71% 62.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingold Jewelry and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. It also distributes eBalance microcurrent device to households and individual users. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

