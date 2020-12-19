Reviewing Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) & Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform 4.51% 4.00% 1.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Arco Platform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group $5.64 million 3.16 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $139.21 million 7.12 -$2.39 million $0.49 73.49

Wah Fu Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arco Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wah Fu Education Group and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.82%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Wah Fu Education Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had a network consisted of 5,414 partner schools and 1,362,141 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.