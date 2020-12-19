Reviewing Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

This table compares Woolworths Group and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Woolworths Group and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Woolworths Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woolworths Group and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.46 $15.42 million $0.79 50.29

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths Group.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Woolworths Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks to customers in New Zealand. This segment operates 182 countdown supermarkets, as well as engages in the wholesale operations. The Endeavour Drinks segment procures and resells drinks to customers in Australia. It operates 1,610 stores under Dan Murphy's and BWSbrands, as well as Cellarmasters and Langtons online platforms. The BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. This segment operates 179 BIG W stores. The Hotels segment offers leisure and hospitality services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and gaming in Australia. It operates 334 hotels, including bars, dining, gaming, accommodation, and venue hire operations. The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.