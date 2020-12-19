Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.67 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $96,143,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,859,520 shares of company stock valued at $218,846,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

