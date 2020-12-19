Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTMVY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

