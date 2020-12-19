Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) fell 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.67. 8,874,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 4,709,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rite Aid by 27.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 337,413 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,036,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rite Aid by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

