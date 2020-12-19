Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of RAD opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 211,564 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

