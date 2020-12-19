Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$29.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

TSE ATZ opened at C$25.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.20 and a 1-year high of C$26.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

