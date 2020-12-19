SafeCapital Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $139,746.10 and approximately $967,752.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00110553 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004067 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

