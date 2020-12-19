Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $221.37

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.37 and traded as high as $255.40. Saga plc (SAGA.L) shares last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 569,590 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Saga plc (SAGA.L) from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Saga plc (SAGA.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £332.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Saga plc (SAGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga plc (SAGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.