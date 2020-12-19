SaluS Tops One Day Volume of $406.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. SaluS has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $406.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaluS has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $14.56 or 0.00063321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,018.83 or 1.00077002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023020 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

