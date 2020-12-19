Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $130.99 and last traded at $131.81. 679,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 353,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

