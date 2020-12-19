Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.94

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.94 and traded as low as $271.75. Schindler shares last traded at $271.75, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

SHLAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on Schindler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schindler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average of $260.80.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

