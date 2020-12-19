Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

